FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' for games after Trump's threats

PARIS: FIFA said on Wednesday (Oct 15) it hoped all 16 host cities will be "ready" to stage games at the 2026 World Cup finals after US President Donald Trump suggested matches could be moved for security reasons.

"We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide."

The spokesperson, however, added that: "Safety and security are obviously the governments' responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety."

Trump on Tuesday threatened to relocate World Cup matches set to be played next year in suburban Boston, after suggesting that parts of the city had been “taken over” by unrest.

Foxborough, Massachusetts, home to the NFL's New England Patriots and about 48km from Boston, is set to stage matches as the US cohosts the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada. Trump was asked about Boston's mayor, Michelle Wu, a Democrat whom he called “intelligent” but "radical left”.

“We could take them away,” Trump said of the World Cup games. “I love the people of Boston and I know the games are sold out. But your mayor is not good.”

He suggested “they're taking over parts of Boston" without offering details, but added “we could get them back in about two seconds".

The Trump administration has already deployed National Guard troops to Washington and Memphis, and efforts to do so in Chicago and Portland, Oregon, have sparked legal fights.

Wu's office did not react directly to Trump's threat, issuing a statement that read: “Boston is honoured and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions”.