FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' for games after Trump's threats
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to relocate World Cup matches in Boston, after suggesting that parts of the city had been “taken over” by unrest.
PARIS: FIFA said on Wednesday (Oct 15) it hoped all 16 host cities will be "ready" to stage games at the 2026 World Cup finals after US President Donald Trump suggested matches could be moved for security reasons.
"We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements," a FIFA spokesperson said.
"Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide."
The spokesperson, however, added that: "Safety and security are obviously the governments' responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety."
Trump on Tuesday threatened to relocate World Cup matches set to be played next year in suburban Boston, after suggesting that parts of the city had been “taken over” by unrest.
Foxborough, Massachusetts, home to the NFL's New England Patriots and about 48km from Boston, is set to stage matches as the US cohosts the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada. Trump was asked about Boston's mayor, Michelle Wu, a Democrat whom he called “intelligent” but "radical left”.
“We could take them away,” Trump said of the World Cup games. “I love the people of Boston and I know the games are sold out. But your mayor is not good.”
He suggested “they're taking over parts of Boston" without offering details, but added “we could get them back in about two seconds".
The Trump administration has already deployed National Guard troops to Washington and Memphis, and efforts to do so in Chicago and Portland, Oregon, have sparked legal fights.
Wu's office did not react directly to Trump's threat, issuing a statement that read: “Boston is honoured and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions”.
In September, Trump raised the possibility of moving matches amid his crackdown on Democratic-run cities.
"If somebody is doing a bad job and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, let's move it to another location. And he would do that," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if games could be moved from Boston, one of the host cities.
"Very easily he would do it," Trump added.
The US president suggested that, if necessary, events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could also be moved.
Boston is scheduled to host seven games at next year's World Cup. San Francisco and Seattle are both hosting six matches each at the tournament, while Los Angeles is hosting eight.
The US will be hosting the bulk of the games in the tournament, which has been expanded to include 48 teams.
Eleven of the 16 host cities are in the United States for the Jun 11 to Jul 19 tournament.
Trump earlier this year appointed himself as chairman of a White House task force for the World Cup.
The cities in the three countries are contracted with FIFA, which would face significant logistical and legal issues to make changes in the eight months before the Jun 11 kickoff.
“It’s FIFA’s tournament, FIFA’s jurisdiction, FIFA makes those decisions,” the football body’s vice president Victor Montagliani said earlier this month at a sports business conference in London.