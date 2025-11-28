Finland strengthens digital defences with AI and media literacy from young, says education minister

SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in daily life and in classrooms, Finland is equipping its teachers and students with the skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Finland’s Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz said societies must sharpen AI literacy and strengthen defences against misinformation, starting as early as preschool.

“(It’s important to) create the capacities for the children, the students, to know what AI is so that they can be responsible users,” Mr Adlercreutz told CNA on Friday (Nov 28).

“AI literacy is really close to media literacy in the sense that it's about discerning truth from falsehoods. It's about understanding how AI works (and) how that information is generated.”

Finland’s push is shaped not only by technological change but also by its geopolitical context.

The minister noted that Finland, like many European nations, faces “hybrid Russian pressure” in the online information space.

“At the moment, fake news is pouring in, trying to destabilise our societies. Look at the recent elections in Romania and Moldova – how Russia tried to sway those through disinformation,” he said.

The European Commission – the European Union’s main executive body – has since rolled out new initiatives to counter foreign information manipulation.

MEDIA LITERACY STARTS YOUNG

Finland is the most media-literate nation on the continent, topping the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s index for its success in teaching citizens to identify disinformation and fake news.

Media literacy is part of the national curriculum for both primary and secondary schools. Even preschoolers receive early exposure through experimentation and play.