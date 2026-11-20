WASHINGTON: World-famous hippopotamus Fiona has died after several failed attempts by vets to remove a woolly hat that she accidentally swallowed, the Cincinnati Zoo announced on Thursday (Nov 19).

Beloved for her antics on social media, the nine-year-old Nile hippo ingested the knitted cap last week and began to lose her appetite.

"It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency," the zoo wrote on social media.

"The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week.

"Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover."