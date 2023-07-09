Underwater music show in the Florida Keys promotes awareness of coral reef protection

BIG PINE KEY: Hundreds of divers and snorkelers listened to an underwater concert that advocated coral reef protection Saturday (Jul 8) in the Florida Keys.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, which also spotlighted eco-conscious diving, took place at Looe Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary located about 10km south of Big Pine Key.

Established in 1990, the sanctuary protects 3,800 sq m of waters including the barrier reef that parallels the 201km island chain.

Participants swam among Looe Key’s colourful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station. The music was piped undersea through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

The oceanic playlist included the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, Jimmy Buffett’s Fins and the theme from The Little Mermaid.