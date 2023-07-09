Logo
Underwater music show in the Florida Keys promotes awareness of coral reef protection
Tamara Bredova, costumed as a mermaid, pretends to play the ukulele underwater while Kelly Angel strokes a faux guitar at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. (Photo: AP/Florida Keys News Bureau/Frazier Nivens)

09 Jul 2023 09:00AM
BIG PINE KEY: Hundreds of divers and snorkelers listened to an underwater concert that advocated coral reef protection Saturday (Jul 8) in the Florida Keys.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, which also spotlighted eco-conscious diving, took place at Looe Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary located about 10km south of Big Pine Key.

Established in 1990, the sanctuary protects 3,800 sq m of waters including the barrier reef that parallels the 201km island chain.

Participants swam among Looe Key’s colourful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station. The music was piped undersea through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

The oceanic playlist included the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, Jimmy Buffett’s Fins and the theme from The Little Mermaid.

Kelly Angel and Kara Norman pretend to play underwater musical instruments at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival. (Photo: AP/Florida Keys News Bureau/Frazier Nivens)

Tunes were interspersed with diver awareness messages about ways to minimise environmental impacts on the world’s coral reefs, whose rich biodiversity has led them to be called the rainforests of the sea.

While the festival’s primary purpose was to encourage reef preservation, it also afforded a singular underwater experience. “Mermaids” and other costumed characters added unique visual elements to the auditory offering on part of the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

The four-hour musical event was staged by local radio station 104.1 FM and the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce.

Source: AP/zl

