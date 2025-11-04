Dick Cheney, one of the most powerful and polarising US vice presidents, dies at 84

For admirers, he kept the faith in a shaky time, resolute even as the nation turned against the war and the leaders waging it.

But well into Bush's second term, Cheney's clout waned, checked by courts or shifting political realities.

Courts ruled against efforts he championed to broaden presidential authority and accord special harsh treatment to suspected terrorists. His hawkish positions on Iran and North Korea were not fully embraced by Bush.

Cheney operated much of the time from undisclosed locations in the months after the 2001 attacks, kept apart from Bush to ensure one or the other would survive any follow-up assault on the country's leadership.

With Bush out of town on that fateful day, Cheney was a steady presence in the White House, at least until Secret Service agents lifted him off his feet and carried him away, in a scene the vice president later described to comical effect.

From the beginning, Cheney and Bush struck an odd bargain, unspoken but well understood. Shelving any ambitions he might have had to succeed Bush, Cheney was accorded power comparable in some ways to the presidency itself.

That bargain largely held up.

"He is constituted in a way to be the ultimate No 2 guy," Dave Gribbin, a friend who grew up with Cheney in Casper, Wyoming, and worked with him in Washington, once said. "He is congenitally discreet. He is remarkably loyal."

As Cheney put it: "I made the decision when I signed on with the president that the only agenda I would have would be his agenda, that I was not going to be like most vice presidents - and that was angling, trying to figure out how I was going to be elected president when his term was over with."

His penchant for secrecy and backstage manoeuvring had a price. He came to be seen as a thin-skinned Machiavelli orchestrating a bungled response to criticism of the Iraq war. And when he shot a hunting companion in the torso, neck and face with an errant shotgun blast in 2006, he and his coterie were slow to disclose that extraordinary turn of events.

The vice president called it "one of the worst days of my life". The victim, his friend Harry Whittington, recovered and quickly forgave him. Comedians were relentless about it for months. Whittington died in 2023.

When Bush began his presidential quest, he sought help from Cheney, a Washington insider who had retreated to the oil business. Cheney led the team to find a vice presidential candidate.

Bush decided the best choice was the man picked to help with the choosing.

Together, the pair faced a protracted 2000 post-election battle before they could claim victory. A series of recounts and court challenges - a tempest that brewed from Florida to the nation's highest court - left the nation in limbo for weeks.

Cheney took charge of the presidential transition before victory was clear and helped give the administration a smooth launch despite the lost time. In office, disputes among departments vying for a bigger piece of Bush's constrained budget came to his desk and often were settled there.

On Capitol Hill, Cheney lobbied for the president's programs in halls he had walked as a deeply conservative member of Congress and the No 2 Republican House leader.

Jokes abounded about how Cheney was the real No 1 in town; Bush didn't seem to mind and cracked a few himself. But such comments became less apt later in Bush's presidency as he clearly came into his own.