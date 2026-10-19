One year after Louvre heist, where are the missing jewels?

PARIS: One year after a stunning break-in at the Louvre Museum, the four main suspects are in jail awaiting trial, but police appear to have run out of leads to locate the stolen crown jewels.

Thieves disguised as workmen sliced their way into the museum with industrial disc-cutters on Oct 19 last year before making off with eight irreplaceable items worth an estimated US$100 million.

They include a brooch and crown from Napoleon III's wife Eugenie. President Emmanuel Macron referred to the robbery as an attack on France's history.

Experts from law enforcement and private art theft agencies who spoke to AFP believe the best chance of recovering the treasures is if the thieves acted alone and stashed their loot somewhere in the Paris region.

"There was a short period of time where they may have hidden them in a wall or buried them," Christopher Marinello from Art Recovery International, a private agency, told AFP.

All four men were arrested within 10 days of the heist.