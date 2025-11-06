France moves to suspend Shein website as first store opens in Paris

PARIS: Shein opened its first physical store worldwide in Paris under the eye of riot police, as the French government said it was suspending the Asian e-commerce giant's online platform following outrage over its sale of childlike sex dolls.

Hundreds of shoppers streamed into Shein's permanent physical store on the sixth floor of the BHV department store, a landmark that has stood across from Paris City Hall since 1856.

Police patrolled the street and put up barriers, keeping nearby protesters from approaching the waiting shoppers.

Soon after the launch of the shop, the French government said it was suspending the Shein digital platform until the company complied with French legislation.

Despite an uproar in the couture capital over the Asian brand's fast fashion business model and its environmental impact, the first shoppers queued for hours outside the luxury department store.

Some of the crowd, ranging from older couples to mothers with young kids and trendy 20-somethings, said they arrived out of curiosity, while others pointed to the brand's affordability.

"Times have changed, generations have changed," Mohamed Joullanar, a 30-year-old who already buys from Shein online, told AFP.

"I'd never thought of going to BHV before," the Moroccan masters student told AFP. "I always heard it was expensive, luxury products. But now, thanks to Shein, I'm here."