France opens 'attempted murder' probe over petrol bomb attacks on security forces

PARIS: France on Sunday (Nov 1) opened an attempted murder probe after petrol bombs were thrown at security forces during Paris protests, as footage of an officer engulfed in flames sparked outrage.

On Saturday, clashes erupted in Paris and other cities after hundreds of thousands of people staged a third weekend of protests against soaring living costs.

The Paris police prefecture said several hundred rioters had attacked security forces with projectiles.

The Paris prosecutors' office told AFP they were analysing videos and photos posted on social media.

They said they had singled out three individuals dressed in black in the style of Black Block protesters as suspects.

So far, however, there have been no arrests for the attacks.

While riots were less widespread than two weeks ago, when France experienced some of its worst unrest in years, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the violence perpetrated by some was "extraordinary".

Dramatic images, including AFP photos and video, showed a homemade incendiary device exploding at the feet of a security officer in protective gear, engulfing his lower body in flames.