France probes 'foreign interference' after malware found on ferry

PARIS: France is probing possible foreign interference after a passenger ferry was infected with malware that could allow the ship to be remotely controlled, the interior minister said on Wednesday (Dec 17).

A Latvian was arrested and charged after the malware was found on a ferry with a capacity of over 2,000 passengers called the Fantastic, belonging to Italian shipping company GNV, while it was docked in France's Mediterranean port of Sete, Paris prosecutors said.

Authorities did not name Russia, but France and other European governments have recently warned that Moscow is stepping up a campaign of interference more than three and a half years into its war against Ukraine.

Italian authorities had warned France that the vessel's operating system could have been infected by a malware known as a Remote Access Trojan (RAT), which allows a hacker to gain remote control of a system.

Two crew members, a Latvian and a Bulgarian, whose identities had been signalled to France by the Italian authorities, were detained last week. The Bulgarian was freed, but the Latvian was charged and placed under arrest in the investigation.

The office of the Paris prosecutor said late on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into a suspected bid "by an organised group to attack an automated data-processing system, with the aim of serving the interests of a foreign power".

GNV emphasised it had been the first to alert Italian authorities, telling AFP in a statement that it had "identified and neutralised an attempt at intrusion on the company's computer systems, which are effectively protected. It was without consequences".