Teenager loses hand picking up grenade in France school protests

PARIS: A 15-year-old lost a hand on Monday (Oct 5) picking up a police grenade as students across France demanded better classroom conditions in a days-long wave of protests that have erupted into blazes and barricades at some schools while disrupting lessons at hundreds nationwide.



Some students returned to classrooms but others maintained protests outside their schools, ahead of larger demonstrations expected on Tuesday in what a secondary school students' union has dubbed "Act III" of the movement.



Authorities said the teenager was injured in the northern town of Lens. A police union source said he appeared to have picked up a sting-ball grenade fired by riot police and that it exploded in his hand.



Since late September, students have blocked the entrances to hundreds of schools, complaining of teacher absences, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings ill-adapted to rising temperatures, among other grievances.



"It's clear the education system isn't working," Alma, a pupil at the Lycee Charlemagne in central Paris, told AFP.



The unrest ignited just months before 2027 elections that will determine the successor to centrist President Emmanuel Macron.



The government has sought to address the grievances, while accusing hard-left activists of having hijacked the protest movement.



"They think that just because they're letting us express ourselves on a platform, on the internet, we'll stop blocking access and being angry, but this anger has been here for years," said Simon, a pupil also at the Lycee Charlemagne.



The French Human Rights League (LDH) on Monday accused security forces of using disproportionate methods against protesters, many of whom are legally minors.



"We can see that in the instructions given to the police, there is no directive to show restraint, even though they are dealing with children," LDH president Nathalie Tehio said.