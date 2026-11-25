French protesters bear scars of police violence
At least 31 people have been seriously injured by French security forces since the protests began in September, whilst France’s police watchdog had opened more than 140 brutality probes.
PARIS: Police in France have seriously injured dozens of protesters since student demonstrations grew into a wider movement, according to an AFP tally based on first-hand accounts, victims' lawyers and NGO records.
At least 31 people have been seriously injured by security forces since the protests began in September, 16 of them suffering permanent damage to an eye or the loss of a limb, according to the tally.
Authorities have not provided an official count of demonstrators injured, but by early November, France's internal police investigation service had opened more than 140 probes into alleged police brutality.
Rights groups have accused law enforcement of using unjustified force in charging crowds with batons and firing crowd-control grenades at demonstrators at close range.
But the interior ministry has said policing has been legal and proportionate.
AFP spoke to three demonstrators who were injured:
PRANNY OUCH, MAIMED LEG
Clinging to her walker, 25-year-old Pranny Ouch made her way to a brown leather couch to rest her injured leg.
The art student, "not particularly an activist", travelled from a Paris suburb to join protests on Oct 17, feeling "a lot of hope" on a day that descended into some of the worst rioting France has seen in years.
She said she was "just passing through" the Republique square amid tear gas when she was struck in the leg by what she and her lawyer believe was part of a tear gas canister.
The impact caused an open fracture of both lower leg bones and a gaping wound, requiring three operations and several skin and tissue grafts.
An external fixator now holds 15 pins in place from her foot to just below her knee.
The daughter of a political refugee who fled Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime, Ouch said she had always "idealised" France.
"I never expected to experience this one day in France," she said.
"I don't understand how anyone could hurl such violent weapons at people who simply want to express an opinion," she added, breaking down in tears.
"How do we rebuild our lives?"
REMI AUBERT, "SPITTING BLOOD"
Remi Aubert, a 39-year-old podiatrist, has struggled to speak since police struck him in the face with batons in Marseille on Oct 31, knocking out his teeth and breaking his nose.
Aubert said he had left the protest and was emerging from a restaurant when an officer struck him with a baton and another threw him to the ground.
"There were baton blows and kicks to the face. I was spitting blood," he said.
He had eight teeth knocked out or broken, leaving him with a 20,000-euro (US$22,000) bill for repairs.
Aubert said he suffers from nightmares and other symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
But he has returned to protesting, still focused on "social and economic demands" while also denouncing police brutality.
"I'm speaking out so that police violence stops. To show that these aren't just a few isolated cases," he said.
STUN AND TEAR GAS GRENADE
A 21-year-old woman, who asked not to be named after online threats, has a machine connected to her leg to prevent the tissue from dying.
The self-described "activist" said she had been protesting behind a barrier in Marseille against "10 years of Macron's policies" when she was struck.
The European Hospital in Marseille, where she underwent surgery overnight on Oct 17, said a crowd dispersal grenade had left a six-centimetre (2.3-inch) crater in her leg.
Hospital photographs showed metal embedded in the wound, which she and her lawyer believe was the delay fuse of a GM2L - a military-grade grenade used for crowd control that explodes with a deafening noise to disorientate protesters and release tear gas.
She hopes her account will help bring about a ban on the grenade, which can cause serious injuries.
"It would be a good idea, given that we're the only country in Europe to use them" for policing, she added.
The fear of being hit again initially made her hesitate about returning to protests. But within days, she changed her mind.
"If I stop protesting, if I'm afraid, then they've won," she said.