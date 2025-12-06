Frank Gehry, master architect with a flair for drama, dies at 96

LOS ANGELES: Canada-born United States architect Frank Gehry, whose daring and whimsical designs from the Guggenheim Bilbao to the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles captivated fans and critics, died on Friday (Dec 5). He was 96.

Gehry was perhaps the biggest of the so-called "starchitects" - an elite group that includes Renzo Piano, Rem Koolhaas, Norman Foster, Zaha Hadid and others - and enjoyed his fame, but absolutely hated the label.

"There are people who design buildings that are not technically and financially good, and there are those who do," he told The Independent in 2009. "Two categories, simple."

His artistic genius and boldness shone through in his complex designs - such as the glass "sails" of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

He popularised contemporary architecture, and became such a sensation that he was featured on The Simpsons - all while insisting he was a simple maker of buildings.

"I work with clients who respect the art of architecture," he said in 2014, according to his biographer Paul Goldberger.

Gehry's representative Meaghan Lloyd told AFP that he died early on Friday at his home in Santa Monica following a brief respiratory illness.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hailed Gehry's "unmistakable vision".