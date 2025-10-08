Caretaker French PM Lecornu: hopeful on budget, snap election becomes more remote

Caretaker French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu struck a cautiously optimistic tone on Wednesday (Oct 8), saying a deal could potentially be reached on the country's budget by year-end, making the risk of a snap election more remote.

Lecornu's remarks came as he was set to wrap up talks on Wednesday with various parties and report back to President Emmanuel Macron on whether he has found a way to end France's worst political crisis in decades.

"There is a willingness to have a budget for France before December 31 of this year," Lecornu told reporters after meetings on Tuesday with conservatives and centre-right parties, and before meeting the Socialist Party.

"And this willingness creates momentum and convergence, obviously, which distances the prospects of dissolution (of parliament)," he said.

Lecornu added that he would meet Macron later on Wednesday as planned to discuss the results of his discussions.

Macron has faced calls from the opposition to call snap parliamentary elections, or resign, to end the political crisis.

Lecornu, France's fifth prime minister in two years, tendered his and his government's resignation on Monday, hours after it was announced on Sunday, making it the shortest-lived administration in modern France.

That came after allies and foes alike had threatened to topple the new government, with Lecornu saying that would make it impossible for him to do his job.