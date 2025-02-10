Logo
World

EU will respond to Trump's latest tariff announcement, French foreign minister says
France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot delivers a speech during the annual conference of French ambassadors at the International Conference Centre of the French Foreign Affairs ministry in Paris, France on Jan 6, 2025. (File photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS)

10 Feb 2025 04:03PM
PARIS: The European Union will respond to US President Donald Trump's latest tariffs announcement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday (Feb 10).

Barrot told TF1 television that France and its European partners should not hesitate to defend their interests in the face of the US tariff threats.

Trump said on Sunday that he would introduce new 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, on top of existing metals duties, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul.

Asked if France and the European Union will respond, Barrot said: "Of course ... This is already what Donald Trump did in 2018, and we responded. We will again respond."

The European Commission will decide on the sectors that will be affected by a response, he added.

"It (the Commission) is ready to push the trigger when the time has come. Now this time has come. It is in no-one's interest to start a commercial war with the European Union," he said.

Source: Reuters/fh

