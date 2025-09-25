French student who stabbed teacher in the face was fascinated by Nazism

PARIS: A French middle-school student who stabbed his music teacher in the face on Wednesday (Sep 24) in northeastern France had a fascination with weapons and Nazi ideology, authorities said.

The teacher survived the stabbing and her life is not in danger, but the 14-year old student is between life and death after he stabbed himself in the neck as police arrested him while he fled the school on a bicycle.

Strasbourg prosecutor Clarisse Taron told reporters that the student had had a difficult childhood, having been placed in a host family where he had suffered violence, after which he had been placed in an institution.

"It had been noticed that he had an interest in weapons and in anything related to World War II, notably to Nazism," Taron said.

She added that he had already been sanctioned at the institution and was being monitored by psychologists after he had made Nazi-themed drawings, including of a soldier raising his right hand in a Nazi salute.