French zoo returns poorly panda and partner to China

TOURS, France: Two pandas at a zoo in central France will return to China in November after the female was diagnosed with kidney failure, the park's director told AFP on Monday (Sep 22).

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi arrived at the Beauval Zoo in 2012 as part of China's "panda diplomacy" programme, which sees the black-and-white bears dispatched across the globe as soft-power ambassadors.

The two pandas, both 17, had been due to stay in France until January 2027 but they will return to the Chengdu panda sanctuary, said zoo director Rodolphe Delord, adding that the zoo had been in touch with the Chinese authorities.

"The female has kidney failure, a chronic disease common in ageing carnivores. We therefore prefer to transport her to China before her condition worsens," he told AFP, adding she still showed a good appetite and normal behaviour.

Delord said Huan Huan and Yuan Zi were expected to return to China in November 2025 "so they can live out their retirement in peace".

The pair produced three cubs while in France, the first pandas to do so in the country, and became star attractions at the Beauval zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher.