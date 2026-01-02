Fresh clashes kill six in Iran cost-of-living protests

TEHRAN: Protesters and security forces clashed in several Iranian cities on Thursday (Jan 1), with six reported killed, the first deaths since the cost-of-living demonstrations broke out.

The protests began on Sunday in Tehran, where shopkeepers went on strike over high prices and economic stagnation, and have since spread to other parts of the country.

On Thursday, Iran's Fars news agency reported two people killed in clashes between security forces and protesters in the city of Lordegan, in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and three in Azna, in neighbouring Lorestan province.

"Some protesters began throwing stones at the city's administrative buildings, including the provincial governor's office, the mosque, the Martyrs' Foundation, the town hall and banks," Fars said of Lordegan, adding that police responded with tear gas.

Fars reported that the buildings were "severely damaged" and that police arrested several people described as "ringleaders".

In Azna, Fars said "rioters took advantage of a protest gathering ... to attack a police commissariat".

During previous protest movements, state media has labelled demonstrators "rioters".