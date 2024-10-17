Fuel tanker accident kills at least 147 in Nigeria

Adam said that villagers attempted to scoop petrol from the spillage, resulting in a fire that engulfed the area, reportedly leading to many deaths.



Adam added that 50 others were wounded and have been taken to local hospitals, in Ringim and Hadejia towns where they were being treated.



A mass burial was held for the dead on Wednesday, Mairiga said.



Many roads in Nigeria are poorly maintained and riven with potholes, causing accidents that claim dozens of lives every year.



Last month, at least 48 people were killed in north-central Nigeria when a fuel tanker exploded after colliding with another truck carrying travellers and cattle, trapping other vehicles as well in the blaze.