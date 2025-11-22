G20 envoys agree draft declaration despite US boycott, sources say

JOHANNESBURG: G20 envoys have agreed on a draft leaders' declaration ahead of this weekend's summit in Johannesburg without US input, four sources familiar with the matter said on Friday (Nov 21).

The administration of US President Donald Trump has indicated that it will boycott the Nov 22-23 summit over disagreements with the host nation, South Africa.

Trump had said he would not attend the first G20 summit in Africa because of allegations - which have been widely debunked - that the host country's Black majority government persecutes its white minority.

He has also rejected the host nation's agenda of promoting solidarity and helping developing nations adapt to worsening weather disasters, transition to clean energy and cut their excessive debt costs.

In defiance of Washington, G20 countries have included references to "climate change" in the draft declaration, a source familiar with the matter said, without sharing further details. The United States had earlier objected to mentions of climate change.