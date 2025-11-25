Gaza aid group backed by US and Israel shuts down operations

TEL AVIV: A disputed humanitarian group backed by the United States and Israel said on Monday (Nov 24) it was shutting down operations in Gaza, months after hundreds of Palestinians were killed while trying to reach its aid distribution sites.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which bypassed the United Nations and long-established relief agencies, had already paused its work following the Oct 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The organisation began operations in late May, placing most of its hubs in southern Gaza, far from large population centres. Palestinians were forced to walk long distances to reach the sites, where hundreds were later shot dead near distribution points. The Israeli military has said troops opened fire on crowds approaching soldiers deployed at the locations.

GHF executive director John Acree said the group would now be dissolved, with a US-led multinational coordination centre in Israel expected to take over and expand the model piloted by the foundation.

“Our operations are winding down as we have succeeded in our mission of showing there is a better way to deliver aid to Gazans,” he said in a statement. The group reiterated that it was created as a temporary emergency initiative.