Uncertainty looms as first phase of Gaza truce due to expire

GAZA: The first phase of the Israel-Hamas truce is drawing to a close on Saturday (Mar 1), but negotiations on the next stage, which should secure a permanent ceasefire, have so far been inconclusive.

The ceasefire took effect on Jan 19 after more than 15 months of war sparked by Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country's history.

Over the initial six-week phase, Gaza militants freed 25 living hostages and returned the bodies of eight others to Israel, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

A second phase of the fragile truce was supposed to secure the release of dozens of hostages still in Gaza and pave the way for a more permanent end to the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sent a delegation to Cairo, and mediator Egypt said "intensive talks" on the second phase had begun with the presence of delegations from Israel as well as fellow mediators Qatar and the United States.

But by early Saturday, there was no sign of consensus, and a Hamas source accused Israel of delaying the second phase.

"The second phase of the ceasefire agreement is supposed to begin tomorrow morning, Sunday ... but the occupation is still procrastinating and continuing to violate the agreement," the source told AFP.

A Palestinian source close to the talks meanwhile told AFP that, despite the absence of a Hamas delegation in Cairo, discussions were underway seeking a way through the impasse.

Hamas also said on Saturday that it rejected Israel's "formulation" of extending the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza.

The group's spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Al-Araby TV there were no current talks for a second ceasefire phase in Gaza with the group.