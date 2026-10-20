UN agency slashes Gaza food 'lifeline' over funding shortfall

The WFP was able to bring in more assistance after a US-brokered ceasefire took effect a year ago. Israel has kept striking Gaza since then, vowing to kill anyone involved in the October 7 attack.



Between 1.5 million and 1.8 million people have been receiving assistance every month.



In addition to reducing the number of people who receive rations, the WFP will shrink the content.

Families receiving food assistance will now get only one food parcel instead of two and a smaller bag of wheat flour, the WFP said in an operational note.



The 75,000 families who receive assistance in cash will see the amount reduced from 1,250 to 750 shekels (US$400 to US$240) per month.



The WFP is funded by governments as well as private donors. It has seen a sharp drop in resources, including after President Donald Trump returned to power in the United States and drastically slashed contributions to UN agencies, as well as bilateral aid.



The agency says it needs about US$450 million over the next six months for its operations in Gaza and the West Bank, but in 2026 it has only received about half the usual financing for the Palestinian territories.



In September, the agency also reduced by half the number of aid recipients in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, from 400,000 to 200,000.



Israel has allowed more goods into Gaza under the terms of the Trump ceasefire, but still turns away shipments of anything that is seen as having potential military use - a policy that has included blocking even prosthetic limbs, according to the United Nations.



Israel has ramped up longstanding criticism of the United Nations since the Gaza war, accusing the world body of bias and perpetuating dependency among Palestinians.