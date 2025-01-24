More Gaza funding needed to hit ceasefire targets, UN official says

GENEVA: Funding shortages may affect the United Nations' ability to maintain aid flows at target levels throughout the Gaza ceasefire deal, a UN official told Reuters.

Fifteen months of war has left more than 47,000 Palestinians dead and most of Gaza in ruins, with hundreds of thousands of people homeless and reliant on outside aid for survival.

Daily deliveries have surged tenfold since the Sunday (Jan 19) deal, according to UN data, surpassing the 600 trucks a day target set out for the first seven weeks of the ceasefire.

Muhannad Hadi, Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, told Reuters late on Thursday he was "very happy" with how the first few days had gone, but flagged funding as a concern.

"Funding is an issue. We need immediate funding to make sure that we continue providing the aid for the 42 days, but also after the 42 days, because we're hopeful that we'll go from phase one to phase two," he said, after returning from Gaza earlier this week.