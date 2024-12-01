Georgian president calls government illegitimate, PM says opposition plots revolution

TBILISI: Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called the government illegitimate on Saturday (Nov 30) and said she would not leave office when her term ends next month, defying the prime minister as he accused pro-EU opposition forces of plotting revolution.

The South Caucasus country was thrown into crisis on Thursday, when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's Georgian Dream party said it was halting European Union accession talks for the next four years over what it called "blackmail" of Georgia by the bloc, abruptly reversing a long-standing national goal.

EU membership is overwhelmingly popular in Georgia, which has the aim of joining the bloc enshrined in its constitution, and the sudden freezing of accession talks has triggered large protests in the mountainous country of 3.7 million people.

In an address on Saturday, Zourabichvili, a pro-EU critic of Georgian Dream whose powers are mostly ceremonial, said parliament had no right to elect her successor when her term ends in December, and that she would stay in post.

Zourabichvili and other government critics say an Oct 26 election, in which Georgian Dream won almost 54 percent of the vote, was rigged, and that the parliament it elected is illegitimate.

"There is no legitimate parliament, and therefore, an illegitimate parliament cannot elect a new president. Thus, no inauguration can take place, and my mandate continues until a legitimately elected parliament is formed," she said.

Earlier, Kobakhidze accused opponents of the halt to EU accession of plotting a revolution, along the lines of Ukraine's 2014 Maidan protest, which ousted a pro-Russian president.

"Some people want a repeat of that scenario in Georgia. But there will be no Maidan in Georgia," Kobakhidze said.