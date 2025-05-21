Germany arrests far-right teenagers over asylum seeker attacks

BERLIN: German police on Wednesday (May 21) arrested five teenagers accused of forming a far-right militant group called the "Last Wave of Defence" that targeted asylum seekers and plotted to undermine the government.

The suspects, reportedly aged 14 to 18, were members or supporters of the "right-wing extremist terrorist organisation" founded in April last year, federal prosecutors said.

Their goal was "to bring about the collapse of the democratic system in the Federal Republic of Germany through acts of violence", the prosecutors' office said in a statement.

The juveniles saw themselves as defenders of the "German nation" and had allegedly planned "arson and bomb attacks on asylum seekers' homes and institutions on the political left".

Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig said it was "particularly shocking" that the suspects arrested were all "minors when the terrorist group was founded".

"This is a warning sign and shows that right-wing extremist terrorism knows no age," Hubig said.

Police launched raids on 13 properties nationwide and arrested the four alleged group members and one supporter. All had been minors over the age of criminal responsibility at the time of most of the crimes, prosecutors said.

Two of the suspects, partially identified as Jerome M and Lenny M, were also accused of attempted murder and arson, prosecutors said.