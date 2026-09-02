Germany blames Russia for last month's attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport

BERLIN: The German government on Tuesday (Sep 1) blamed Russia for an attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month using a drone laden with explosives, and ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

The drone was found near a Ukrainian plane on the evening of August 4, and the device was defused.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said intelligence findings indicated that individuals involved in the attack were acting on behalf of Russian state agencies.

"Taken together, police investigations, patterns of the offences and intelligence findings establish Russian responsibility for the attempted attack at Leipzig Airport," he said.

Standing alongside Dobrindt, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Germany did not view Leipzig as an isolated incident.

"It fits into a broader pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe," he said.

Wadephul said Germany's response would include closing Russia's consulate general in Bonn and terminating its agreement with the Russian House cultural centre in Berlin.