German rioters loot shops as ‘Gen Z’ protests turn ugly

FRANKFURT: Masked rioters looted shops in the German city of Frankfurt on Saturday (Oct 31) as massive demonstrations turned violent across the country, with police also firing water cannons at youths hurling Molotov cocktails.

Several police officers were injured in the violence after tens of thousands joined protests nationwide that were organised by the group “GenZ regelt!” (Gen Z has got this!).

The demonstrations, inspired by similar movements in France and Italy calling for political elites to heed the concerns of the younger generation, were largely peaceful during the day.

But tensions peaked in the evening as some groups of young people refused to disperse, with violence breaking out in major cities including Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.

It was especially bad in the financial hub of Frankfurt, where police faced protesters hurling stones, fireworks and petrol bombs, and responded with water cannon and pepper spray.

“Violent riots” were taking place, police said in a statement. “Windows have been smashed at several shops. Molotov cocktails are also being thrown at emergency personnel.”