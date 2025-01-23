Germany's likely next chancellor demands migration crackdown after knife attack

BERLIN: Germany's main opposition leader vowed on Thursday (Jan 23) to impose immediate border controls if he becomes chancellor, as expected, after elections next month, a day after an Afghan asylum seeker was arrested for a deadly knife attack targeting children.

Friedrich Merz, whose plan would need buy-in from coalition partners after the Feb 23 vote his party is set to win with a minority, said the attack, which killed a two-year-old boy and an adult passerby, could not become the new normal.

All "illegal immigrants" should be turned away at the border, including those seeking protection, he said.

"We are faced with the ruins of a ten-year-long misguided asylum and immigration policy in Germany," he told reporters, criticising European Union migration rules as "dysfunctional".

Merz called for a departure from the EU's Schengen principle of free movement within the bloc, vowing to order permanent controls at all German borders on day one of his chancellorship if he is elected.

"There will be a de facto ban on entry into the Federal Republic of Germany for all those who do not have valid entry documents," Merz said.

Wednesday's stabbings add to a string of violent attacks in Germany that have boosted concerns over migration and fuelled support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which opinion polls put in second place behind Merz's conservatives.

If implemented, Merz's policies could roil European politics, where concerns over migration have repeatedly tested the EU's model of freedom of movement.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan national with a history of violent behaviour who had been undergoing psychiatric treatment, was due to appear before a judge on Thursday afternoon. The judge will decide on his pre-trial detention.