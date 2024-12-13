Global equities retreat after ECB cuts rates; gold, oil fall

NEW YORK/LONDON: Global stocks were down and major Wall Street indexes fell on Thursday (Dec 12) after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for a fourth time this year, and gold prices slid from a five-week high.

European stocks finished lower in choppy trading after the European Central Bank cut interest rates and kept the door open to further easing in 2025 in the face of a struggling economy and heightened political risks.

The Swiss franc weakened after the Swiss National Bank cut rates by half a point, its largest reduction in nearly 10 years. Markets had priced a good chance of a half-point cut in the run-up to Thursday's meeting.

The US Labor Department's producer price index (PPI), which tracks the prices US companies get for their goods and services at the figurative factory door, jumped by 0.4 per cent, leap-frogging over the 0.2 per cent consensus and marking an acceleration from October's upwardly revised 0.3 per cent gain.

The US dollar rose.