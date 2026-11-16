Golf-crazy Trump to appeal ruling keeping Washington park open

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump criticised a judge's ruling that a park in the heart of Washington must remain open to the public, after his administration sought to close it for a golf course renovation.

An avid golfer who owns courses around the world, Trump aims to turn Washington's East Potomac Golf Links, a public course with affordable rates, into a facility capable of hosting major championship-caliber events.

"Why would a judge want to delay taking a terrible and very unsafe golf course, one that is mocked all over DC (and far beyond!), instead of quickly turning it into a great and admired one?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US president added that his administration will appeal the "highly destructive and political decision of the judge."

The Trump administration has called for the Nov 15 closure of East Potomac Park, a 160-hectare expanse where the golf course is located, to begin construction.