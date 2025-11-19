Google CEO warns no firm is safe if AI bubble bursts

LONDON: Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday (Nov 18) that no company would be spared if the artificial intelligence investment boom collapses, as soaring valuations and massive spending fuel concerns of a bubble.

Pichai told the BBC the current wave of AI investment was an "extraordinary moment" but acknowledged "elements of irrationality" in the market, echoing worries over "irrational exuberance" in the dotcom era.

Asked how Google would cope if the bubble bursts, Pichai said the company could weather the storm but added: "I think no company is going to be immune, including us."

Alphabet shares have risen about 46 per cent this year as investors bet on its ability to compete with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, but analysts have increasingly questioned whether AI valuations are sustainable.