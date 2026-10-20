Government staff in Saudi capital told to work from home

RIYADH: Government agencies in Saudi capital Riyadh have told employees to work from home starting Monday (Oct 19), one worker and two consultants told AFP, as the city comes under repeated attack from Yemen's Houthis.



The Kingdom Centre, a 99‑storey tower in downtown Riyadh that houses the regional office of the International Monetary Fund, has also requested workers in its offices to stay away until further notice.



On Sunday evening, an employee working for a government agency in Riyadh received a message saying "it has been decided to implement remote work from Monday to Thursday this week".



"We ask everyone to continue their activities as normal," it added.



Two consultants working for two Saudi government agencies said they had received the same instructions.



One of them told AFP he arrived at his workplace as normal on Monday morning only to learn that remote work had been mandated.



"The email was sent internally. We are consultants, so we didn't receive it. Once on site, we contacted the project manager on the client's side, who informed us," he said.



Two other sources told AFP that government offices located in skyscrapers in the Al-Olaya district, in central Riyadh, had been evacuated two weeks earlier.