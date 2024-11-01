Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Athens blast caused by homemade bomb, guerrillas suspected, say police officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Athens blast caused by homemade bomb, guerrillas suspected, say police officials

Athens blast caused by homemade bomb, guerrillas suspected, say police officials

Anti-terrorist unit's forensics officers search an apartment where a man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded in an explosion, in Athens, Greece, Oct 31, 2024. (Photo: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

01 Nov 2024 07:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS: A deadly explosion in an Athens apartment on Thursday (Oct 31) was caused by a homemade bomb and authorities suspect it could be linked to local guerrilla groups, police and Greek officials said on Friday.

Two guns, bullets, mobile phones and digital evidence have been confiscated from the site of the blast, which killed one man and seriously injured a woman, police said in a statement. The man killed has not yet been identified.

Police believe the evidence may link the case to anti-establishment guerrilla groups and suspect the blast occurred while the bomb was being made, a police official told Reuters.

"It remains to be seen if this was an attempt to revive a third generation of guerrillas," the official said.

Greece has a long history of political violence. Since its most lethal group "November 17" was dismantled in 2002, several other left-wing and anarchist groups have emerged, declaring war on all forms of governments.

Small bomb and arson attacks were frequent during the country's 2009-18 debt crisis, most of them targeting politicians, judges, embassies and businesses.

They have abated in recent years but still occur.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Greece

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement