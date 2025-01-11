Greenland leader says everyone should respect island's wish for independence

COPENHAGEN: Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday (Jan 10) he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island and urged respect for the island's independence aspirations.



Trump, who takes office on Jan 20, has described US control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, as an "absolute necessity". He did not dismiss the potential use of military or economic means, including tariffs against Denmark.



At a Copenhagen press conference, when asked if he had had contact with Trump, Egede responded: "No, but we are ready to talk."



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who also addressed the press conference, said on Thursday she had asked for a meeting with Trump, but did not expect it to happen before his inauguration.