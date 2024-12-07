Apartment block in The Hague collapses after explosion

The city's mayor Jan van Zanen travelled to the site to coordinate rescue efforts.

"It was like an earthquake," said a 53-year-old man who identified himself as Dimi, declining to give his family name.

"Something collapsed but we didn't see where it came from. I know these neighbours. My kids go to school with them."

"My new car has also been seriously damaged," he added.

Early images from public broadcaster NOS showed several dozen firefighters tackling a large blaze and breaking down doors to gain access to the block.

A picture from local news agency ANP showed one person being led away on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance.

Hospitals in the area were on standby to treat victims.

Residents told local media the apartment block was mainly inhabited by elderly people and families with children.

Around 40 residents of other blocks near the collapsed building have been evacuated. Some have been taken away by bus to an unknown location.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on X that he was "shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague".

"My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene," said Schoof.

He said he had been in contact with the city authorities and promised any help necessary.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander wrote on social media: "We sympathise with those personally affected or are worried about their loved ones."