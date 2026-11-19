BROOKLYN ROOTS

Raised in Brooklyn's working-class Crown Heights neighbourhood, Jeffries trained as a lawyer before entering the New York state legislature in 2007 and winning election to Congress in 2012.



Known for his measured manner, sharp rhetoric and penchant for quoting hip-hop artists, he became the first Black politician to lead a party in either chamber of Congress when Democrats chose him to succeed Nancy Pelosi in 2022.



He also served as a House prosecutor during Trump's first impeachment trial in 2020.



As speaker, Jeffries would preside over one of Washington's most powerful institutions and stand second in line to the presidency behind the vice president.



But he would face a formidable task in managing a Democratic coalition spanning centrists and an increasingly assertive left flank.



His party has promised investigations into Trump and his administration, while lawmakers remain divided over Israel, healthcare and how aggressively to pursue their agenda against a president who retains veto power.



Jeffries's nomination contrasts with a more competitive leadership contest among Senate Democrats, where veteran party chief Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from progressive Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.



Van Hollen has attracted support from prominent left-wing figures, including Bernie Sanders, but acknowledges he is the underdog. Senate Democrats will elect their leader in early December.



Republicans chose their own congressional leaders last week, elevating Trump ally Jim Jordan in the House and retaining John Thune in the Senate.