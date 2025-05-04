Hamas to release some foreign captives in coming days

CAIRO: Hamas has told mediators it will release a number of foreign captives in the coming days, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on its Telegram account on Tuesday (May 3).

The Brigades spokesman did not give more details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

He also said his group clashed with the Israeli army on three fronts and was able to "kill and injure a number of Israeli soldiers" as well as destroy 22 military vehicles. The unit's navy also used an underwater missile called 'Aasif' for the first time in the conflict, Abu Ubaida said.