Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Hamas to release some foreign captives in coming days
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Hamas to release some foreign captives in coming days

Hamas to release some foreign captives in coming days

People take part in a protest demanding the end of the war and immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 3, 2025.(PHOTO: AP/Ariel Schalit)

04 May 2025 04:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO: Hamas has told mediators it will release a number of foreign captives in the coming days, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on its Telegram account on Tuesday (May 3).

The Brigades spokesman did not give more details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

He also said his group clashed with the Israeli army on three fronts and was able to "kill and injure a number of Israeli soldiers" as well as destroy 22 military vehicles. The unit's navy also used an underwater missile called 'Aasif' for the first time in the conflict, Abu Ubaida said.

Related:

Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.

The Israel Defence Forces said it was unaware of reports of the attacks by Hamas.

Abu Ubaida also denied that a hostage freed by Israel had been in Hamas' hands, saying a number of captives were being held by other groups and individuals in the Gaza Strip.

The statement was an apparent reference to Ori Megidish, an Israeli soldier who the military said on Monday was freed in the Gaza Strip during a ground operation.

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Israel-Palestinian conflict Israel-Hamas war
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement