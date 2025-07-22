Harvard challenges Trump administration in court over cancelled research funding

BOSTON: Harvard University on Monday (July 21) urged a federal judge to order US President Donald Trump’s administration to restore about US$2.5 billion in cancelled research grants and stop efforts to cut off additional federal funding to the Ivy League institution.

The court hearing before US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston stretched more than two hours but ended without a ruling. The case marks a high-stakes flashpoint in the administration’s broader push to reshape US higher education through funding leverage.

DOJ DEFENDS FUNDING CANCELLATION

Michael Velchik, a senior lawyer for the US Justice Department, argued the cancelled grants reflected a government priority to stop supporting institutions that "tolerate antisemitism".

“Harvard prioritized campus protestors over cancer research,” Velchik said, while asserting the matter should be handled by the US Court of Federal Claims, which hears monetary disputes.

The administration said Harvard’s rejection of an April list of demands triggered a wave of cancellations, including the suspension of hundreds of research grants. It accused the university of failing to adequately respond to reports of antisemitic harassment on campus.

RESEARCH AT RISK

Harvard, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, says the funding cuts threaten hundreds of research projects, including those focused on cancer, infectious diseases and Parkinson’s.

Steven Lehotsky, a lawyer representing Harvard, said the administration was using antisemitism as a pretext for broader ideological retaliation.

"The administration has given no consideration to patients, the public at large, and the harm of all this research being cut off," Lehotsky told the court.