Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex crime as jury deliberations continue

NEW YORK: A Manhattan jury on Wednesday (Jun 11) found former movie producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on one sex crimes charge, while remaining deadlocked on another and acquitting him of a third. The partial verdict follows fractious deliberations in a retrial after his 2020 conviction was overturned.

Weinstein, 73, was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. He was acquitted of charges related to an alleged assault of Kaja Sokola in 2002, when she was 16. Jurors have yet to reach a decision on whether Weinstein raped aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. Deliberations on that count will continue on Thursday.

TENSIONS IN THE JURY ROOM

The fifth day of deliberations was marked by heated exchanges among jurors. Justice Curtis Farber said one juror, referred to as Juror One, reported receiving a threat from another panelist.

“Juror One has made it very clear that he is not going to change his position,” Farber said. “He indicated that at least one other juror made comments to the juror that ‘I’ll meet you outside one day,’ and there’s yelling and screaming.”

Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, moved for a mistrial following these revelations. While the judge initially planned to dismiss the jury for the day, a note was sent indicating that a partial verdict had been reached.

RETRIAL AFTER CONVICTION OVERTURNED

The retrial began on Apr 23 and was initiated after the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s 2020 conviction, citing judicial errors. That trial was seen as a major milestone in the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty, is also serving a 16-year sentence in California following a separate 2022 conviction for rape. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex and assault.