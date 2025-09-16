Heavy bombing in Gaza City after Rubio backs Israel

JERUSALEM: Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City on Tuesday (Sep 16), witnesses told AFP, after United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new offensive there and its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

Rubio showed no daylight between himself and Netanyahu on a visit to Jerusalem on Monday, saying Israel could "count on our unwavering support" for its military push in the devastated Palestinian territory.

Hours later, witnesses told AFP there is "heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City" which levelled homes and left people trapped under the rubble.

"We can hear their screams," said 25-year-old resident Ahmed Ghazal.

Rubio's trip to Jerusalem came despite US President Donald Trump chiding Israel a week earlier for carrying out air strikes on Hamas leaders in US partner Qatar.

But Rubio took a dim view of the Qatari-brokered negotiations for a ceasefire and called Hamas, whose unprecedented Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war, "barbaric animals".

The Secretary of State travels to Qatar on Tuesday in an attempt to reassure the emirate, which is home to the largest US air base in the region and has assiduously courted Trump.

Trump told reporters in Washington that Netanyahu "won't be hitting in Qatar" again.