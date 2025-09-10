Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, US says it had little warning

DOHA: Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday (Sep 9), escalating its military action in the Middle East with what the United States described as a unilateral attack that does not advance American and Israeli interests.

While Israel defended the attacks as being justified, Qatar said Israel was treacherous and engaged in "state terrorism".

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the airstrikes threatened to derail the peace talks Qatar has been mediating between Hamas and Israel.

US President Donald Trump said he considered hitting Hamas a worthy goal, but he felt badly that the attack took place in the Gulf Arab state, which is a major non-NATO ally of Washington and where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.

The attack drew condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union, and risks derailing Gaza ceasefire talks and Trump's push to achieve a negotiated end to the nearly two-year-old conflict.

Qatar is a security partner of the US and host to al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. It has acted as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza, which appears to be increasingly elusive.

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas's exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya. It said Israel had failed in what Hamas called an attempt to assassinate the group's ceasefire negotiation team.

The Trump administration received warning of the attack from the US military just before it took place, Trump said in a statement on social media. He did not say if it was Israel that notified the US military.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Trump wrote.

"However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal."