Singapore calls Israel's airstrikes in Doha a 'blatant violation' of Qatar's sovereignty

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Sep 10) said Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha was "an egregious and dangerous action" that violated Qatar's sovereignty.

"Israel's airstrikes in Doha on Sep 9, 2025, are a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar," an MFA spokesperson said.

"This is an egregious and dangerous action that undermines ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, as well as Qatar's tireless efforts to secure such an agreement.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with Qatar."

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday, escalating its military action in the Middle East.

Qatar condemned the attack as "cowardly" and called it a flagrant violation of international law.

Qatar is a security partner of the United States and host to al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. It has acted as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza, which appears to be increasingly elusive.

The attack has also drawn condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union, while US President Donald Trump said he was "very unhappy" about it.

In the aftermath of the attack, Singapore's Embassy in Doha advised Singaporeans there to "exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel and crowded areas, and follow the instructions of the local authorities".

It also advised Singaporeans to e-register with MFA so that they can be contacted in the event of an emergency.