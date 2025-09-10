Commentary: When will Trump realise Netanyahu doesn’t want a ceasefire deal in Gaza?

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Sep 9), Israel launched a brazen attack on Qatari soil in broad daylight, targeting senior Hamas leaders based in Doha – an assault that added to the growing concern in the Middle East that Israel pays no heed to red lines.

Israel’s audacious strike on an Arab capital – one designated a major non-NATO ally of the United States, at that – should be viewed in a broader context: Through the lenses of annexation plans and the shredding of peace negotiations.

The attack, combined with Tel Aviv’s decision to occupy Gaza City, and to go as far as holding discussions on annexing the West Bank, represents a shift in how it perceives the conditions for a peace agreement with Hamas. It previously relied on truces and exchanging Palestinian prisoners for hostages while regrouping before resuming attacks, notably the two-month ceasefire broken by Israeli airstrikes on Mar 18.

Now, it has set out maximalist conditions, demanding nothing less than the release of all hostages and the complete surrender and disarmament of Hamas, while using military force at will anywhere in the region. This indicates that Israel refuses to negotiate in good faith, and has a complete disregard for the chief mediator in its conflict with Hamas – none other than Qatar. Government spokesman David Mencer told the BBC that with a “plan for the future of Gaza”, Tel Aviv is not interested in “partial deals”.

By carrying out an attack on Qatari soil, it is questionable if Israel has an interest in any sort of deal.