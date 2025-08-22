Commentary: Trump says ceasefires don’t matter – oh yes, they do

LONDON: Sat beside his Ukrainian counterpart in the White House this week, United States President Donald Trump explained why he’d dropped the idea of trying to pressure Russia into a ceasefire: They’re nice to have, but not necessary, he said – just look at the six wars he’d already ended, none of which involved a preliminary truce.

There are a lot of claims packed in here, so let’s break them down.

It’s true that not all peace agreements are preceded by truces – but a lot are. One study has counted 2,202 ceasefires that quieted conflicts around the globe between 1989 and 2020.

Trump was also right about truces being used not just to help bring an end to the fighting but to actually advance war-fighting strategies.

What ceasefires most certainly aren’t, however, is just “nice to have”. Nor are the six conflicts that Trump claims to have ended any kind of dataset to make that point.