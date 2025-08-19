US would help assure Ukraine's security in a peace deal, Trump tells Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (Aug 18) that the US would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any deal to end Russia's war there, though the extent of any promised assistance was not immediately clear.

Trump made the pledge during an extraordinary summit at the White House, where he hosted Zelenskyy and a group of European allies days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday

"When it comes to security, there's going to be a lot of help," Trump told reporters, adding that European countries would be involved. "They are a first line of defence because they're there, but we'll help them out."

Zelenskyy hailed the promise as "a major step forward," adding that the guarantees would be "formalised on paper within the next week to 10 days" and saying Ukraine offered to buy about US$90 billion worth of US weapons.

The tone on Monday was much warmer than a disastrous Oval Office meeting that saw Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly criticise the Ukrainian leader in February.

But a peace deal still appeared far from imminent. Just before the talks began, Russia's Foreign Ministry ruled out the deployment of troops from NATO countries to help secure a peace deal, adding complications to Trump's offer.

Both Trump and Zelenskyy said they hoped Monday's gathering would eventually lead to three-way talks with Putin, whose forces have been slowly grinding forward in eastern Ukraine.