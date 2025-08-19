Trump says arrangements being made for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

US President Donald Trump called his Monday (Aug 18) meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European partners as "very good" and said he began arrangements for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy after a subsequent call with Putin.

He said security guarantees for Ukraine - provided by the European countries with a coordination with the US - was discussed during the meeting.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Trump said, adding that US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would make arrangements between the two countries.