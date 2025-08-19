Snap Insight: Why Trump-Zelenskyy meeting was a success, even with no Ukraine peace deal

LONDON: Nearly six months after United States President Donald Trump subjected him to ritual humiliation in front of cameras in the Oval Office, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy made sure to put on a suit for talks on Monday (Aug 18) and thank his host repeatedly for efforts towards ending Russia’s war. But the cordial tone between the two men was not the headline.

Rather, the standout factor was the presence of European leaders who had travelled to Washington DC in a show of solidarity, the biggest display of Western unity in the cause of backing Ukraine since Mr Trump returned to office in January. And this seems to have worked – for now.

The European leaders – including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanual Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – achieved their biggest immediate goal, which was to impress upon Mr Trump the importance of giving Ukraine robust security guarantees as part of any deal to end the fighting,

Great uncertainty remains as to whether a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine is in grasp. But the European leaders' patient work, many months in the making to present themselves as useful partners to Mr Trump’s efforts to end the war, seems to have paid off.