Commentary: With US-Ukraine minerals deal, Trump seems to have finally decided whose side to take

BIRMINGHAM: After months of tense negotiations and a disastrous Oval Office clash, a 15-minute heart-to-heart before Pope Francis’ funeral seemed to have done the trick. The United States and Ukraine finally signed the long-awaited minerals deal on Apr 30.

The fact that Washington and Kyiv managed to agree on final terms – despite last-minute uncertainties – is in itself remarkable. Unusually, the US took an unequivocal stance regarding Russian responsibility, considering President Donald Trump blamed Ukraine for starting the war as recently as Apr 14.

The agreement establishes a United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund “for the long-term reconstruction and modernisation of Ukraine, in response to the large-scale destruction caused by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and in pursuit of a peaceful, sovereign, and resilient Ukraine”.

A statement released by the US Treasury after the conclusion of the deal went a step further, noting that the agreement “signals clearly to Russia” that the Trump administration is “committed to a peace process centred on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term”.