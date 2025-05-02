US says minerals deal will strengthen Trump in talks with Russia

KYIV: Kyiv and Washington on Thursday (May 1) hailed a deal giving the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals as a milestone that a top US official said would strengthen President Donald Trump's negotiating position with Russia.

The Kremlin was silent on Wednesday's agreement, but former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said it meant Trump had "broken the Kyiv regime" because Ukraine would have to pay for US military aid with mineral resources.

The accord, which was signed in Washington and heavily promoted by Trump, establishes a joint investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction as the US president tries to secure a peace settlement in Russia's three-year-old war in Ukraine.

The agreement grants the US preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals projects. It is central to Ukraine's efforts to mend ties with the White House, which frayed after Trump took office in January.

The deal will show the "Russian leadership that there is no daylight between the Ukrainian people and the American people, between our goals," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business Network in an interview.

"And again, I think this is a strong signal to the Russian leadership, and it gives President Trump the ability to now negotiate with Russia on even a stronger basis," he said.

His remarks appeared to send a signal to Russia that Washington remains aligned with Kyiv despite question marks over its commitment to its ally since Trump's return to power upended US diplomacy.