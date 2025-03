Snap Insight: No Ukraine ceasefire – Putin has called Trump’s bluff

BIRMINGHAM: Vladimir Putin has called Donald Trump’s bluff.

After more than two-and-a-half hours on the phone on Tuesday (Mar 18), the United States and Russian presidents agreed to precious little – and certainly not to anything in the proposed 30-day ceasefire the US more or less imposed on Ukraine a week ago.

If anything, the readouts of the call by the White House and the Kremlin suggest that a breakthrough that can end the fighting in Ukraine and potentially lead to an actual settlement is still far away.

WHERE DOES THIS LEAVE UKRAINE?

This is not to say that nothing was agreed. The Kremlin readout of the call notes an agreement on a prisoner exchange – 175 on each side – and a 30-day stop of attacks against energy infrastructure. Ukraine has been facing a harsh winter, with almost all of its non-nuclear power generation taken out by Russian attacks in the last three years.